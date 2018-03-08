India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming T20I Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh set India target of 140 to chase

India vs Bangladesh, Live score Live streaming: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma start the Indian chase. (Source: AP) India vs Bangladesh, Live score Live streaming: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma start the Indian chase. (Source: AP)

India gave away a number of extras – 11 wides and 2 no balls to be exact – and despite that Bangladesh somehow huffed and puffed their way to 139/8. Liton Das and Sabbir Rahman were the only ones t have caused some considerable damage to the bowlers, apart from their own indiscipline. India also were soppy on the field, another reason why Bangladesh would be disappointed with their tally. India hence have the task of chasing 140 and will be gunning for a welcome victory after their defeat to Sri Lanka in the first match. (India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Live Streaming 2nd T20I Nidahas Trophy 2018: India vs Bangladesh will be played in Colombo on Thursday and it will begin at 07:00 pm IST. The match will be the second T20I of the series with India losing to Sri Lanka in the first. The match can be watched on DSports and Rishtey channels and can be live streamed on Jio TV.

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20I Nidahas Trophy 2018

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd