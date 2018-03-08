India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming T20I Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh set India target of 140 to chase

India gave away a number of extras – 11 wides and 2 no balls to be exact – and despite that Bangladesh somehow huffed and puffed their way to 139/8. Liton Das and Sabbir Rahman were the only ones t have caused some considerable damage to the bowlers, apart from their own indiscipline. India also were soppy on the field, another reason why Bangladesh would be disappointed with their tally. India hence have the task of chasing 140 and will be gunning for a welcome victory after their defeat to Sri Lanka in the first match. (India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard)
India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Live Streaming 2nd T20I Nidahas Trophy 2018: India vs Bangladesh will be played in Colombo on Thursday and it will begin at 07:00 pm IST. The match will be the second T20I of the series with India losing to Sri Lanka in the first. The match can be watched on DSports and Rishtey channels and can be live streamed on Jio TV.
Nine runs came off the first over. Rohit Sharma took a single off the first ball and Shikhar Dhawan smashed a four to the on side off the second. That was the only boundary of the over but one could argue that, considering the target, it is more than enough
Shardul Thakur bowls a wide delivery that almost goes outside the pitch and then concedes a single and that means Bangladesh have set a target of 140 for India to chase.
Bangladesh look for two when there was only one and long-on's throw seems to be deflected on to the stumps by Shardul Thakur.
Just as they were upping the ante. A yorker that goes past the Sabbir as he tries to drive, Karthik catches it and goes up straight away. The Umpire gives the decision and Sabbir goes upstairs. The third umpire takes his time as he has to be sure that the sound was that of bat hitting ball and not that of it colliding with the ground. He is convinced and Sabbir has to walk
Two runs came off the next over bowled by Shardul Thakur. The first three balls went for no runs and then came the single. This was followed by another dot ball and then a single. This was the 18th over of the game, a far cry from the fireworks we have come to expect at this stage of a T20I innings
Another one gone! Mehidy looks to pull a ball pitched at length, holes out at long on. Bangladesh lose another now and they are pretty much at sea
So Bangladesh have Sabbir Rahman and Mehedi Hasan at the crease. They are 112 for the loss of five wickets with four overs remaining. Jaydev Unadkar is back in the attack. How much will Bangladesh end up on?
Chahal comes back into the attack and strikes! Litton Das has no control over that shot which has gone up in the air and straight! Suresh Raina stations himself nicely under it before completing the catch!
Expensive over from Vijay Shankar. Too many extras. 11 runs from the over and Bangladesh reach 107 for the loss of four wickets. Rohit Sharma doesn't seem to be happy with that over!
Sabbir Rahman tries to go big! He fails to connect and skies one in the air which goes towards mid-wicket area! Vijay Shankar knows there is no fielder and runs himself. A big dive to get his hands to the ball but cannot catch it!
Litton Das been batting nicely in middle. Bangladesh are 96 for the loss of four wickets after 14 overs. They need some quick runs. Das and Sabbir Rahman are capable of doing the big hitting but they need to save wickets as well
Bangladesh slipping in Colombo! Mahmudullah tries to hit a big shot against Vijay Shankar but is caught at sweeper cover. Bangladesh are four down now. Shankar has two now in two overs!
At the halfway mark, Bangladesh have reached 69 for the loss of three wickets. Indian bowlers have done well to keep Bangladesh under pressure. Bangladesh struggling to score runs in Colombo
Mushfiqur Rahim has to go as there is a spike on the UltraEdge as the ball passed the bat. A long review and confusion but that will be Vijay Shankar's maiden T20I wicket! Bangladesh are 66 for 3 after 9 overs
The umpire has not given Mushfiqur Rahim out caught behind of which India are quite sure of. Rohit Sharma reviews. This looks very interesting as everyone went up but not the umpire's finger
Bangladesh have lost two wickets and scoring at a rate close to seven runs per over. Indian bowlers have done well to keep the pressure. Vijay Shankar will continue and Litton Das is on strike
He survived a review, hit two consecutive boundaries but is undone by a short delivery by Shardul Thakur! Tamim Iqbal could not resist pulling a short-pitched delivery but has top edged it to short fine-leg. Bangladesh are 35 for 2 after five overs
WICKET! Tamim Iqbal has been adjudged LBW. Bangladesh lose second wicket. Bangladesh go for the review and Tamim is confident about surviving this. Looks out to the naked eye. But it has pitched outside the leg-stump line. Tamim will survive
That will be four off the final ball of the fourth over. Sundar just going for the wrong line to Mahmudullah. Bangladesh are 27 for the loss of one wicket. Shardul Thakur is into the attack for Jaydev Unadkat
GONE! This time the flick does not work for Somya. He has played it straight to short fine-leg. It was on the leg-stump line and Sarkar flicked it but that does not go where he desired. Chahal takes a good, low catch.
A six from Somya Sarkar. That is a wonderful strike from the opener. It is flat and placed nicely over square-leg. Brilliant shot. He follows it with a shot over the infield but does not go to the boundary
Poor, poor from India! Unadkat did his job by inducing the leading edge off Sarkar's bat which went to the third man region. It's high up in the air and three fielders are converging for the catch. No one takes it. Bangladesh finish the first over with six runs
India will open the bowling with Jaydev Unadkat and Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Somya Sarkar are out in the middle. First ball coming up of this second T20 International of this Nidahas Trophy
The two teams and match officials are out in the middel for the national anthems. First it will be of India followed by that of Bangladesh. Devendra Pandey from Colombo says "never seen such an empty stadium for an India game."
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur
India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the T20I. Rohit says India are playing the same side. Bangladesh go in with six batsmen and five bowlers
Welcome to the coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20I of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. India lost the first T20I against Sri Lanka and would like to get their first win. Bangladesh are commencing their campaign and a win will be a big boost for them going into the tournament.