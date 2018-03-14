India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20: Bangladesh win toss, choose to field first

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20I: India play Bangladesh in Colombo. (AP Photo) India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20I: India play Bangladesh in Colombo. (AP Photo)

India are the only team in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 which has won two games out of three and is all but into the final. They face Bangladesh in their final group stage game on Wednesday in Colombo. Bangladesh have played two games and won one. They lost to India in their first game but won their second game against Sri Lanka. To keep their hopes of reaching the final alive, Bangladesh need to beat India on Wednesday. But, India has been in good for after the initial loss against Sri Lanka and will start as favourites against Bangladesh. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh T20 Nidahas Trophy 2018 here.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: India vs Bangladesh T20 will be played on Wednesday in Colombo. This match will be the fifth game of the tournament. The T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be live on DSports from 7 pm IST. The same can be watched on Rishtey Cineplex. Live Stream of this can be through JioTV.

