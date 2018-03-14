India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20: Bangladesh win toss, choose to field first

India are the only team in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 which has won two games out of three and is all but into the final. They face Bangladesh in their final group stage game on Wednesday in Colombo. Bangladesh have played two games and won one. They lost to India in their first game but won their second game against Sri Lanka. To keep their hopes of reaching the final alive, Bangladesh need to beat India on Wednesday. But, India has been in good for after the initial loss against Sri Lanka and will start as favourites against Bangladesh. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh T20 Nidahas Trophy 2018 here.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: India vs Bangladesh T20 will be played on Wednesday in Colombo. This match will be the fifth game of the tournament. The T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be live on DSports from 7 pm IST. The same can be watched on Rishtey Cineplex. Live Stream of this can be through JioTV.
INDIA:Mohammad Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat.
BANGLADESH: Abu Hider comes in for Taskin Ahmed
Captains at the toss:
Mahmudullah: The wicket looks quite dry, spinners may come into play. The wickets here get better and better. We have two specialist spinners.
Rohit Sharma: I was thinking about batting, if we qualify for the final, we want to do that. Very happy with the way the team is performing. No, not at all (concerns of form).
Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bowl.
Our correspondent from Colombo, Devendra Pandey informs: "Looks like Mohd Siraj will play today against Bangladesh in Colombo which means chances are Jaydev Unadkat been left out. Bangladesh will be resting Taskin Ahmed"
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the fifth T20 of the Nidahas Trophy. India are playing their final game in the preliminary stages. They're all but through but a win today would ensure it. A loss, however, would make the Rohit Sharma-led India rely on the result of the last game in the round robin stages.