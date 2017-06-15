India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: India take on Bangladesh in a bid for final spot

Live India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final score: India face an upbeat Bangladesh in the semi-final at Edgbaston. Live India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final score: India face an upbeat Bangladesh in the semi-final at Edgbaston.

India play Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston. India are clear favourites coming into the match but would be wary about a Bangladesh side that upset New Zealand and pipped Australia to the semi-final spot. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s had made it clear that Bangladesh would come into the game without anything to lose. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli had, on the other hand, said that he would not be making any change to the combination that played South Africa. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final between India and Bangladesh here.

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final live score:

LIVE Updates: The concept of favourites and minnows have gone for a toss in this year’s Champions Trophy. One would have expected Pakistan’s charge to end at Cardiff when they face the red-hot England batting line up. Instead, Pakistan’s pacers made the English batsmen duck and cover and lost their wickets in the process and the hosts were blown away in the end. The match only serves as a reminder for all those who expect India to sail through at Edgbaston. Rankings don’t matter in a knockout match and, for now, before the match starts, India and Bangladesh are on two ends of a level playing field. The weather forecast at Birmingham for the duration has been positive so far so we may see an uninterrupted game of cricket here.

