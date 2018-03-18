India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy Final: India face confident Bangladesh. (AP Photo) India vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy Final: India face confident Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

India were the first team to qualify for final of Nidahas Trophy and they were joined by Bangladesh after the Tiger beat Sri Lanka in one of the most thrilling T20I played in recent times. They beat Sri Lanka twice in the group stages but lost to India twice. India won three games with their only loss coming to Sri Lanka. Now, Bangladesh have the momentum after chasing down competitive totals against Sri Lanka. India’s bowling will once again be test by Bangladesh batsmen who have now began to play without any pressure. Indian batsmen have been in decent form in this series. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 Final here.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy Final: India vs Bangladesh T20 which is the final of Nidahas Trophy 2018 will be played in Colombo on Sunday. The match will be live on DSports and Rishtey Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex HD. The live stream of the IND vs BAN Final can be seen on JioTV.

