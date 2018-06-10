India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2018 Final: India to take on Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Women's Asia Cup T20 Final: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's Asia Cup match. (Source: File)

India started off in a tremendous fashion in the Asia Cup as they played the hosts Malaysia in their opening encounter. India Women defeated Malaysia Women by 142 runs after they bowled out the home side for just 27 runs in a chase of 170 runs. India Women picked up another huge win against Thailand women in their second encounter as they scored 132/4 in their 20 overs. Thailand only managed to reach 66/8 in their 20 overs as India picked up a 66-run win. Against Bangladesh, India scored 141/7 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Bangladesh chased down the total in 19.4 overs. After the defeat, India bounced back in their next game against Sri Lanka. After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to reach 107/7 in their 20 overs. India Women chased down the total in just 18.5 overs comfortable. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to enter the final.