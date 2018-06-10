India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2018 Final: India to take on Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2018 Final: India Women dominated against arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the virtual semi-final clash on Saturday as they picked up a 7-wicket victory to enter the final. India have been in absolutely dominant form, losing only one match till the final. But it was Bangladesh that defeated them, the same team that will clash them in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will not make the mistake of taking their opponents lightly, who have been impressive in the tournament. India will be wary of not making the same mistakes against their opponents. Winning the toss will be crucial in the final.
Live Blog
India started off in a tremendous fashion in the Asia Cup as they played the hosts Malaysia in their opening encounter. India Women defeated Malaysia Women by 142 runs after they bowled out the home side for just 27 runs in a chase of 170 runs. India Women picked up another huge win against Thailand women in their second encounter as they scored 132/4 in their 20 overs. Thailand only managed to reach 66/8 in their 20 overs as India picked up a 66-run win. Against Bangladesh, India scored 141/7 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Bangladesh chased down the total in 19.4 overs. After the defeat, India bounced back in their next game against Sri Lanka. After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to reach 107/7 in their 20 overs. India Women chased down the total in just 18.5 overs comfortable. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to enter the final.
Bangladesh Women are the only team to beat India in the Women's Asia Cup so far and the Indian Eves will eager to serve up the revenge in a platter in the final of the tournament. With the Asia Cup trophy up for grabs, India Women will be eager to bounce back against Bangladesh and pick up the victory. But Bangladesh have been absolutely dominant with their bowling attack, and on a surface that provides a lot of spin, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs to tread carefully.