India Live Cricket Score vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India 70/3 after 9 overs against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India are unbeaten in the tournament with two wins from two games. They humbled hosts Malaysia by 142 runs and then gave a similar treatment to Thailand on Monday. But they now face a confident Bangladesh in their third game. Bangladesh are high on confidence after claiming a thrilling win over Pakistan in their second game. For India, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in brilliant form and the team has all bases covered. A win on Wednesday will guarantee India a place in the final. Catch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Score from Women’s Asia Cup T20.