India Live Cricket Score vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India 70/3 after 9 overs against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India are unbeaten in the tournament with two wins from two games. They humbled hosts Malaysia by 142 runs and then gave a similar treatment to Thailand on Monday. But they now face a confident Bangladesh in their third game. Bangladesh are high on confidence after claiming a thrilling win over Pakistan in their second game. For India, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in brilliant form and the team has all bases covered. A win on Wednesday will guarantee India a place in the final. Catch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Score from Women’s Asia Cup T20.
Live Blog
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Score Asia Cup T20
GONE! Another run out and another wicket falls for India. Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur in a mix up and that has resulted in the wicket of the the former. India three down
India end the powerplay at 48 for the loss of two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two players out in the middle. End of powerplay
Two wickets but India have maintained a good run rate here. They are scoring at a rate of 8 runs per over and are 40 for the loss of two wickets
Run out! Disaster for India. Mithali Raj has been run-out after a mix-up with Pooja. She has to depart for 15. Nadia Akhter with the throw
Mithali Raj and Pooja Vastrakar are out in the middle for India and they are trying to find boundaries in the early overs. Raj with two in the third over
GONE! Another poor outing for opener Smriti Mandhana. She has to depart for two and that is yet another failure in this tournament. She is LBW by Salma Khatun
Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj open the batting for India. Smriti has not fired in this tournament so she is due. Mithali is already in top form
India have won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup T20. India have been unbeaten in this tournament and would like to continue that trend