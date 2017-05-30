India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: India look to remain unbeaten before start of Champions Trophy

Live India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up: India look to remain unbeaten before start of Champions Trophy. Live India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up: India look to remain unbeaten before start of Champions Trophy.

India take on Bangladesh in their second and final warm-up match before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India had earlier played New Zealand in their first match. They won the match by Duckworth-Lewis method after rains played spoilsport. Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost to Pakistan by two wickets in their first warm-up despite scoring an impressive 341 batting first. While India’s first match in the tournament is against Pakistan, Bangladesh play hosts England on June 1. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match between India and Bangladesh here.

India vs Bangladesh, Live ICC Champions Trophy warm-up score:

India: R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

