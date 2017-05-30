India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: India tick all boxes before big Pakistan clash

India face Pakistan on June 4 in their first game of Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) India face Pakistan on June 4 in their first game of Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

Couple of days ago, Bangladesh put on a spectacular batting effort to post a 300-plus total against Pakistan in an ICC Champions Trophy warm-up game. On Tuesday, they suffered a equally disastrous batting collapse to be bowled out for just 84 in chase of 325-run target against India in the final warm-up game before the tournament begins on June 1. Bangladesh will face England in the first game on Thursday and the result against India isn’t an ideal preparation going into such a big tournament.

Indian seamers ripped apart the Bangladesh batting line-up and reduced them to 22 for six at one stage before completing the formalities for a win. Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets each while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket each. R Ashwin chipped in with a wicket too.

The bowlers show was after a brilliant innings from Hardik Pandya who played an unbeaten innings of 80 runs from just 54 balls. Dinesh Karthik retired hurt after scored 94 runs and providing the platform for India.

(More to follow)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd