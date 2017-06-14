India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh set to play 300th ODI for India

Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI for India on Thursday. Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI for India on Thursday.

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh will make his 300th ODI appearance for India when he would come out to play against Bangladesh on Thursday in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The left-hander is in decent touch in the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament as he has scored 53, 7 and 23* so far in his three outings with the bat.

Yuvraj began his international career for India way back in 2000 in Champions Trophy against Kenya but he didn’t get a chance to showcase his talent with the bat in that match. The aggressive left-hander didn’t waste much time to prove his worth and smashed 84 in the very next match against a formidable Australia bowling line-up. India ended the campaign as runners-up after losing to New Zealand in the final.

One of the most crucial performances from the left-hander came in World Cup 2011 when he anchored the hosts India to the title. Yuvraj was chosen the man of the tournament in that edition of World Cup. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai by 6 wickets to lift the trophy.

While Yuvraj had played a vital role in India’s World Cup 2011 win, he had been a part of Champions Trophy final twice (2000 and 2002). In 299 matches that Yuvraj has played so far, he has scored over 8000 runs including 14 tons and 52 half-centuries with a best individual score of 150 that he scored against England in a bilateral series at home earlier this year. India are presently defending the Champions Trophy that they won in 2013 after defeating England in final by 5 runs.

Present Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a pre-match press conference congratulated Yuvraj for achieving the feat.

“His contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match winner for India and has won us so many big tournaments and big series. This is just a kind of testimony to the kind of talent he posses, he obviously needs to have all things in place to be able to play 300 games for India. I congratulate him and I wish him all the very best and hopefully, he can play a lot more for us and get in that match-winning performances all over again. I hope tomorrow is a special one for him,” Virat said.

