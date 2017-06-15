India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: What happens if the match is washed out?

There are fears of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semifinal between India vs Bangladesh being abandoned. (Source: Reuters) There are fears of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semifinal between India vs Bangladesh being abandoned. (Source: Reuters)

Light drizzle before the start of the semifinal match between India and Bangladesh at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday sparked fears of the clash ending as a washout or a draw.

While many matches in the ongoing tournament in England had been washed out due to rains, there is fear that the semifinal match of the defending champions against Bangladesh will also meet the same fate.

If the worst happens, stealing another potential entertaining match from cricket lovers, Bangladesh will have a heartbreaking moment as their dream campaign will come to an end as India will advance to the final.

India, placed at the top in Group B with four points, are above Bangladesh both in number of points and position on the table. Bangladesh stand with three points in Group A at the second position.

India won the toss and opted to field first. They won the opening match of the tournament against arch rivals Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) but lost their second match in a shock defeat to Sri Lanka. India however booked their semifinal berth by defeating South Africa by 8 wickets in the final group stage match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh in their opening match lost to hosts England by eight wickets. Their second match against Australia was washed out due to rains as both teams went back with a point each. They however won their third match against New Zealand by 5 wickets to face India in the semifinal.

