India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli shares picture with teammates ahead of semi-final clash

Virat Kohli’s troops will take on Bangladesh in semi-final match. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli’s troops will take on Bangladesh in semi-final match. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team is all set to meet Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place in Birmingham. Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and uploaded a picture with teammates on his Twitter account that was captioned, “With the boys yesterday at our stopover from London to Birmingham. 😎.”

With the boys yesterday at our stopover from London to Birmingham. 😎 pic.twitter.com/webEMvHldx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 14 June 2017

The Men in Blue are defending the title that they won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Kohli’s troops began the campaign in a perfect manner when they thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) but lost the plot after facing a defeat against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets when they chased down a target of 322 runs.

The defending champions were then locked in a do-or-die situation with South Africa in the third and last group games. Both teams came into this game with a win and a loss under their belt and a win. India grabbed a convincing win by 8 wickets against South Africa to march their way in the semi-final stage.

They will now meet Bangladesh who defeated New Zealand in their respective last group game to secure a place in semi-finals. Earlier, Mortaza’s side shared points with Australia after the match was washed away due to rain while lost to hosts England in the tournament opener.

The other two sides who have registered a semi-final berth are England and Pakistan. The two teams will lock horns with each other on Wednesday in Cardiff.

