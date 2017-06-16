India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli expresses unhappiness after MS Dhoni concedes five runs, watch video

MS Dhoni gave away five penalty runs during India’s semi-final clash against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni gave away five penalty runs during India’s semi-final clash against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India registered a place in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final after defeating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led team grabbed the victory in a comprehensive manner and the captain himself was pretty charged up and expressive on the field.

Kohli unveiled aggressive celebrations on a couple of occasions but also lost his cool once. The incident took place in the 40th over of Bangladesh innings when wicket-keeper MS Dhoni tried to scalp Mosaddek Hossain with his popular blight-sight run-out. But Dhoni not only missed the opportunity but also gave away five runs after the ball hit one of his gloves that were lying on the ground in front of the stumps. This didn’t really impress the Indian captain.

Eventually, this penalty didn’t hurt India much as they restricted Bangladesh to a total of 264/7 in allotted 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with 70 while wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 61. In reply, India rode on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 123 to go over the line and register a place in Champions Trophy final.

Rohit and Dhawan provided India with a perfect start as the two compiled a total of 87 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan was undone by Mashrafe Mortaza for 46. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then took on the responsibility on and smacked an unbeaten stand of 178 runs. Kohli too remained not out on 96 during the course.

India will now meet Pakistan on Sunday at the Oval for the title clash. The men in Blue are defending their title that they won in 2013 edition after defeating England in the finals while Pakistan would be seeking to win their first ever Champions Trophy trophy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd