India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Playing in Birmingham feels like home, says Yuvraj Singh

India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Birmingham. In a video uploaded by ICC on their official Twitter handle, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who will be making his 300th appearance in ODI format for India said it feels like home while playing in Birmingham.

Moreover, the left-handed batsman hailed his team’s performance so far in the tournament.

“I am from Punjab state and it feels like I’m in Punjab again. It basically feels like you are at home. There are so many Indians over here, it feels like you are at home and I think it’s very welcoming and obviously, we have been performing well and deliver the result so, I think that’s most important at the end of the day. I really enjoy playing in Birmingham.”

Talking about the India-Pakistan clash, Yuvraj revealed that the team felt as if they were playing a huge game.

“India-Pakistan match felt like a Champions Trophy final. The atmosphere was fantastic. People were so eager to watch it and the noise was so much that it actually felt that we are playing a very big game. We were going nicely and I thought we needed somebody in the last 10 overs to attack. 17 years and it has been a long time. I learnt a lot from the ups and downs of the game. It helped me to become a better person and a better player.”

Yuvraj expressed the kind of learnings he got from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the game.

“I think Tendulkar was a great guy in terms of learning of the game. I’m glad that I am able to play a sport like cricket which actually taught me these things and it really helped me to get the best out of me. It’s been a journey and coming back from cancer was tough and I think it’s a huge milestone for me to get to 300 games.” Yuvraj said.

India registered a berth in the semi-finals after beating South Africa by 8 wickets in a virtual quarter-final. Virat Kohli’s troops began their campaign with an emphatic win over Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method) but lost the plot against Sri Lanka in their second group game to lose the match. Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets after they chased down a target of 322 runs.

If India register a win against Bangladesh, they will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

