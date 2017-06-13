India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: My off cutters are more effective back home, says Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman picked up two fifers in his opening series against India. (Source: AP) Mustafizur Rahman picked up two fifers in his opening series against India. (Source: AP)

Go back two years as India toured Bangladesh, one name stood out for the home side. That name stood head and shoulders above the rest – an interesting development considering the comparison in stature between the two sides. And in a miraculous turn of events, India weren’t the team that soared past the winning line in cruise control. The name was that of Mustafizur Rahman as he picked up 13 wickets in three ODIs to help Bangladesh beat India 2-1 in the limited over series. This after the only Test finished in a draw due to consistent rain for the most part of the match.

Rahman now hopes that he can create the same magic when India playing Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday. But for that to be a repeat, he has to hope his famed off cutters work in the English conditions too. And if the first three matches are any impression, the impact is not there. “There is no end to improving. My cutters are more effective back home. It is not working that well here, but I am still trying,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Star in Bangladesh. Rahman has picked only one wicket in three matches.

“We have reached the semifinals…With a semifinal against India in the offing, everyone is in high spirits. I hope that something good will happen,” he added. “I always try to execute what I am thinking about and I try to give my best.”

Rewind to 2015, Mustafizur took wickets at will against India in Dhaka. He picked up five wickets on debut and six wickets in the subsequent ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in the capital.

He remains hopeful of striking team effort in order to topple the defending champions on Thursday. “We always believe in ourself. If everyone has a good day, then I hope something good will happen,”

