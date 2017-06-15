India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Indian team holds special presentation for Yuvraj Singh’s 300th ODI; watch video

Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI match. Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI match.

Yuvraj Singh is all set to make his 300th ODI appearance in Indian jersey when he steps out in the field against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The left-hander began his career in 2000 in the Knockout tournament against Kenya but didn’t get a chance to serve with the bat.

But the aggressive left-handed batsman didn’t waste much time and in his very second match, Yuvraj scored 84 against Australia. Prior to India’s encounter against Bangladesh, the Indian team held a special presentation for Yuvraj Singh. A memento was presented to Yuvraj by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

India will play the semi-final match against Bangladesh who registered the knock-out berth after beating New Zealand in their last and third Group A game. While on the other hand India marched into the semi-final stage after beating South Africa by 8 wickets in a virtual quarter-final.

India started off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and defeated them by 124 runs (D/L Method) while faced a defeat against Sri Lanka in the second group game.

The winner of this game will march into the finals where they will meet Pakistan for the title clash.

