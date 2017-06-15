India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Indian team holds special presentation for Yuvraj Singh’s 300th ODI; watch video

- India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on 300th ODI
- India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: What happens if the match is washed out?
- India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: India draw first blood, Bangladesh lose Sarkar at Edgbaston
Yuvraj Singh is all set to make his 300th ODI appearance in Indian jersey when he steps out in the field against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The left-hander began his career in 2000 in the Knockout tournament against Kenya but didn’t get a chance to serve with the bat.
But the aggressive left-handed batsman didn’t waste much time and in his very second match, Yuvraj scored 84 against Australia. Prior to India’s encounter against Bangladesh, the Indian team held a special presentation for Yuvraj Singh. A memento was presented to Yuvraj by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.
🙌 A special presentation for @YUVSTRONG12 ahead of his 300th ODI for 🇮🇳#BANvIND#CT17pic.twitter.com/n6Noy5elp9
— ICC (@ICC) 15 June 2017
India will play the semi-final match against Bangladesh who registered the knock-out berth after beating New Zealand in their last and third Group A game. While on the other hand India marched into the semi-final stage after beating South Africa by 8 wickets in a virtual quarter-final.
India started off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and defeated them by 124 runs (D/L Method) while faced a defeat against Sri Lanka in the second group game.
The winner of this game will march into the finals where they will meet Pakistan for the title clash.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App