India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on 300th ODI

- India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: What happens if the match is washed out?
- India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Indian team holds special presentation for Yuvraj Singh’s 300th ODI; watch video
- India vs Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: India draw first blood, Bangladesh lose Sarkar at Edgbaston
Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI for India when he will take the field against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj made his ODI debut against Kenya in ICC Knockout tournament in 2000 but didn’t get a chance to bat.
Yuvraj got the chance to show his skills with the bat in the match against Australia and the aggressive batsman notched up a score of 84 runs. Here’s how cricketing fraternity wishing luck on Yuvraj’s 300th ODI.
Congratulations to a man who has won many big battles on the field and bigger ones off the field. Happy 300th @YUVSTRONG12
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 15 June 2017
Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 on your 300th ODI match👏Make it a memorable one buddy😊 Good luck👍 @BCCI #CT17
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 15 June 2017
Congratulations on 300 ODI’s @YUVSTRONG12 paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 14 June 2017
@YUVSTRONG12 the impact you have made on Indian cricket is unforgettable. Congratulations on #300ODIs. Fatte chak di aaj.
— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 15 June 2017
The journey of @YUVSTRONG12 to his 300th odi has been an emotional rollercoaster. Latest article,comments welcome http://t.co/2NoRcWnWc9
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 June 2017
Congratulations an inseparable part of my life and a wonderful man @YUVSTRONG12 on a great achievement of 300 ODI’s.
A true warrior! pic.twitter.com/FWR1r5szcF
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 June 2017
Good luck #TeamIndia. @YUVSTRONG12 300th match, make it a win paji! #ChampionsTrophy2017 #INDIAvsBANGLADESH #SemiFinals #Yuvi300 @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/hYMGNrgC3P
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 15 June 2017
Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 … 300th ODI is an incredible achievement especially after what you have come through … #Strong #BANvIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 15 June 2017
Good luck today bro @YUVSTRONG12 and congrats on 300 Odi games #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JmoywhK3GH
— Kabir Ali (@Imkabirali) 15 June 2017
@YUVSTRONG12 just so proud of everything u achieved ..300th game big milestone ..another World Cup to go before u get old
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 15 June 2017
@YUVSTRONG12 Yuvi Paa,Heartiest Congratulations for ur 300thgame👍Truly inspired by ur Fighting Spirit & Perseverance http://t.co/xFVUVBrWGJ
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 15 June 2017
The winner of this second semi-final will march their way into the final of the tournament and will meet Pakistan for the title clash.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App