India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on 300th ODI

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI for India when he will take the field against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj made his ODI debut against Kenya in ICC Knockout tournament in 2000 but didn't get a chance to bat.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 15, 2017 3:07 pm
Yuvraj Singh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Indian Express Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century against Pakistan in their group match. (Source: AP)
Yuvraj got the chance to show his skills with the bat in the match against Australia and the aggressive batsman notched up a score of 84 runs. Here’s how cricketing fraternity wishing luck on Yuvraj’s 300th ODI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The winner of this second semi-final will march their way into the final of the tournament and will meet Pakistan for the title clash.

