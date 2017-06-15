India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on 300th ODI

Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century against Pakistan in their group match. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century against Pakistan in their group match. (Source: AP)

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI for India when he will take the field against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj made his ODI debut against Kenya in ICC Knockout tournament in 2000 but didn’t get a chance to bat.

Yuvraj got the chance to show his skills with the bat in the match against Australia and the aggressive batsman notched up a score of 84 runs. Here’s how cricketing fraternity wishing luck on Yuvraj’s 300th ODI.

Congratulations to a man who has won many big battles on the field and bigger ones off the field. Happy 300th @YUVSTRONG12 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 15 June 2017

Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 on your 300th ODI match👏Make it a memorable one buddy😊 Good luck👍 @BCCI #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 15 June 2017

Congratulations on 300 ODI’s @YUVSTRONG12 paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 14 June 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 the impact you have made on Indian cricket is unforgettable. Congratulations on #300ODIs. Fatte chak di aaj. — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 15 June 2017

The journey of @YUVSTRONG12 to his 300th odi has been an emotional rollercoaster. Latest article,comments welcome http://t.co/2NoRcWnWc9 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 June 2017

Congratulations an inseparable part of my life and a wonderful man @YUVSTRONG12 on a great achievement of 300 ODI’s.

A true warrior! pic.twitter.com/FWR1r5szcF — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 June 2017

Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 … 300th ODI is an incredible achievement especially after what you have come through … #Strong #BANvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 15 June 2017

Good luck today bro @YUVSTRONG12 and congrats on 300 Odi games #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JmoywhK3GH — Kabir Ali (@Imkabirali) 15 June 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 just so proud of everything u achieved ..300th game big milestone ..another World Cup to go before u get old — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 15 June 2017

The winner of this second semi-final will march their way into the final of the tournament and will meet Pakistan for the title clash.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd