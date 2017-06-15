India vs Bangladesh: Flawless India set up Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. India will take on Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

India were playing their sixth semi-final in seventh ICC event. They are the big match players and were the favourites against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Birmingham. But Bangladesh had other plans. For the first 25 overs of their innings, they were in a comfortable position at 142 for 2. Ideally, with two set batsmen batting, Bangladesh should have crossed 300 with ease. But, Kedar Jadhav removed both half-centurions Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in his spell of six over for 22 runs as Bangladesh lost the plot and were restricted to 264 for 7.

India then showed how to bat. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma set a solid platform with an 87-run stand before the former was dismissed. But Rohit brought up his century, second against Bangladesh in ICC events. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 95 as India chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 59 balls remaining.

Defending champions India reached the Champions Trophy final for the fourth time and will defend their title against arch-rivals Pakistan, who beat England in the semi-final, in the final on Sunday.

Rohit scored his 11th ODI century and the second consecutive against Bangladesh in ICC ODI events. His delicate strokeplay and timing outplayed Bangladesh. Dhawan also became the leading run-scorer in champions trophy while Kohli continued his good form with 95. He also became the fastest to 8, 000 ODI runs.

India chase was ideal from the start to end, They applied themselves with perfection and did not let the pressure get on to them.

