India vs Bangladesh: Experience gained in New Zealand will help in India, says Courtney Walsh

It surely will be a challenge for the Bangladesh pacers to bowl at Indian batsmen in the one-off Test match here but the experience they gained in New Zealand should help them in the contest, says visiting team’s bowling coach Courtney Walsh.

“I was impressed (in New Zealand). They are a work in progress. This is is another challenge. The experience that they gained there (New Zealand) will help them here. They have been working pretty hard,” he told reporters here.

The Test match would be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium here from February 9. Ahead of the Test, the Bangladesh side played a warm-up match against India A at the Gymkhana grounds.

The Bangladesh team management is trying to get more exposure for the young players, Walsh said.

“We are trying to strike the right balance and get them match-ready. The one problem is inexperience. They haven’t played a lot of Tests between them. The board is trying to give them more exposure. It is a step in the right direction. It will be better for the team to play more outside home,” he said.

Referring to a number of catches that went down against New Zealand, Walsh said Bangladesh players should focus on moving ahead rather than thinking about the past failures.

“Once you are in the game, catches are going to be dropped. I told them not to worry about it. Think about the next one,” he said.

He appreciated the Indian pace bowlers for their hard work and consistency following efforts in the last couple of years.