India vs Bangladesh Day 1: Murali Vijay survives comedy of errors in first hour of play

Murali Vijay, however, ran towards the bowlers end hoping for a miracle. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay, however, ran towards the bowlers end hoping for a miracle. (Source: AP)

Having survived an early hiccup, after KL Rahul was dismissed in the fourth ball of the Test match, India almost managed to offer a bonus to the visiting Bangladesh. After the first wicket fell Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara slowly but surely cemented a steady partnership between themselves. However, their partnership witnessed a moment of panic which almost led to Murali Vijay returning to the pavilion.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score

The episode, which took place in 19th over of the match with the score on 67/1, saw Vijay pushing a delivery by Mehdi Hasan towards the square-leg region. Vijay immediately signaled Pujara for a quick single but refused to go for it seconds later. By the time Pujara could sense Vijay’s refusal, the non-striker had almost reached the other end of the pitch. For a few seconds both batsmen were at the same end and instead of looking at each other were caught ball watching. Vijay, however, ran towards the bowlers end hoping for a miracle.

Thankfully a couple of fumbles, first by the fielder Kamrul Islam Rabbi and then by bowler Mehdi Hasan (while attempting to gather the ball) earned Vijay a lifeline and left captain Mushfiqur Rahim fuming. Rahim knew that chances such as these will be few and missing such sitters could very well cost them the match.

What would have made things interesting is if the bowler had attempted to collect the ball from behind the stumps instead of trying to gather it from the front and fumbling it. But for that fleeting moment there was panic all round, first from batsman, then fielder and then the bowler and the only one who seemingly had fun in this entire episode was the spectator.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd