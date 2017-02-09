India vs Bangladesh, Day 1: Murali Vijay scores ninth Test ton

Murali Vijay has anchored the Indian innings on Day 1. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay has anchored the Indian innings on Day 1. (Source: AP)

Murali Vijay got to his ninth Test century on Day 1 of India’s standalone Test match against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. Vijay got to three figures in 149 balls. His innings was largely part of a 178-run-stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara until the latter’s dismissal in 50th over.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score

Vijay had opened the Indian innings after India won the toss and elected to bat first. His partner, Kl Rahul, fell after facing just four balls and scoring two runs. He was then joined by Cheteshwar Pujara and together, the two steadied the ship for India and took away any advantage that Bangladesh may have felt they had when they got the early wicket.

Vijay also had a fair bit of luck on his side as Bangladesh squandered a golden opportunity to get him for a run out in the 18th over. He flicked Miraz’s ball to square leg and scampered for a single that was not on. But Miraz was unable to hold on to the square leg fielder’s throw and thus Vijay got to the crease safely. Had the throw been on target, Vijay would not have bothered making to the crease as he was quite a fair distance away.

The two batted out the rest of the first session and kept the score board ticking at a good rate. It looked like both Vijay and Pujara were on the path to three figures until the latter was dismissed by the young Mehedi Hassan Miraz. Vijay was then joined in the middle by skipper Virat Kohli. In typical fashion, Kohli got off the mark by hitting Miraz for a four on his very first ball. India had got to 223/2 by the time Vijay got to three figures.

