India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy semi-final: Kedar Jadhav turns into India’s golden arm

Had it not been for Kedar Jahav, India could have been facing a steep total to chase. (Source: Reuters) Had it not been for Kedar Jahav, India could have been facing a steep total to chase. (Source: Reuters)

India restricted Bangladesh to a total of 264 for the loss of seven wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy. It may be a competitive total but there were moments when Bangladesh looked like they could make much more than that and much less. It was Kedar Jadhav, who provided India the crucial breakthroughs before Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar swooped in to stifle Bangladesh for runs.

Bangladesh were cruising when Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease. They had lost their first wicket in the very first over and their second came in the sixth. When Mushfiqur came in, Bangladesh were 31/2. He and Tamim smoothed out the damage done by the two early wickets and put up a partnership of 123 for the third wicket. Both players targeted India’s main bowlers with Tamim hitting R Ashwin for a hat-trick of fours at one point. They also rotated the strike effectively, leaving the Indian fielders diving around on the field and looking a frustrated lot.

This went on until the 27th over when the ball was tossed to Kedar Jadhav. Kedar built some pressure on the batsmen and that bore fruit in the last ball that he bowled of that over. Jadhav bowled it straight and short and Tamim looked to hit it to midwicket. He missed the shot completely and the ball went on to hit the leg stump. India had their breakthrough and the delirious celebrations from Virat Kohli conveyed the relief that the defending champions must have been feeling. Jadeja then took the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan shortly thereafter and Bangladesh’s momentum was broken.

Jadhav then came back and dismissed Mushfiqur.

Bangladesh could never regain their poise after that. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain did try to stage a counter attack but the two were also dismissed. It was then captain Mashrafe Mortaza who slogged the ball seemingly without a care in the world and pushed Bangladesh to 264. It is clear though, that had it not been for Kedar Jahav, India could have been facing a steep total to chase.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd