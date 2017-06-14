India vs Bangladesh semi-final 2017: Not necessary it’s a grudge match against India, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza said they are not thinking that India match will be a grudge match. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza said they are not thinking that India match will be a grudge match. (Source: Reuters)

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has played down the talks of a grudge match against India as his team prepares to take on the defending champions in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on Thursday. Both India and Bangladesh have previously played only once in the knockout of an ICC ODI event.

“Not necessary it’s a grudge match. It could have been England or any other team. We don’t have to think it is India and play as another match. We need to take the pressure out. After the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, we have played three T20Is and three ODIs against them and we have forgotten it. It has been 24 months. Tomorrow is going to be a new game so our concentration and thinking is about that game,”Mortaza said.

India beat Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Australia but many believed that umpire’s decision to call the delivery on which Rohit Sharma was dismissed a no-ball was wrong. The opener went on to score a hundred in that match.

Bangladesh are in the semi-final of an ICC event for the first time and Mortaza said this may be the biggest game for them but he is not sure about it.

“I have answered that question in 2015 World Cup as well. But obviously playing in best eight and reaching the semi-final there is big hype. You can say (it is the biggest match) but I am not sure,” he said.

Bangladesh have played only one practice game in Edgbaston but Mortaza thinks they are ready to take on India in Birmingham despite the fact they haven’t played any game at the ground during the group stages.

“We played one practice match against Pakistan at Edgbaston that we lost but we played well. The wicket was good to bat on and hopefully we enjoy tomorrow,” he said.

