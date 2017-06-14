India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2017: Five Players to watch out for

Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form in the Champions Trophy which makes him one of the players to watch out for. Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form in the Champions Trophy which makes him one of the players to watch out for.

As India take on Bangladesh in a mouth-watering clash in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, we take a look at the five players who could make the difference.

Shikhar Dhawan – Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form in the Champions Trophy. Recently he became the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments. It may be recalled here that in the last edition of Champions Trophy, Dhawan had a phenomenal outing. IF he can replicate his form then Bangladesh may well have a tough time.

Virat Kohli – India skipper Virat Kohli reclaimed his number one position in the ODI batting rankings. Kohli had entered the tournament on the third position but after a string of good performances with the bat, he once again rose to number one. Hence, he will be the one to watch out for.

MS Dhoni – Apart from his destructive batting, MS Dhoni has unfolded some of the amazing glovework behind the stumps. This is what makes him an invaluable asset to this Indian team especially in crunch situations. His inputs, his mind is one of the best in the game and he is the best person to guide Virat.

Tamim Iqbal – Opener Tamim Iqbal hit the first century of the tournament when he played a wonderful knock against England. He followed it up a brilliant 95 against Australia showing his class and form with the bat. Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar lauded his efforts and said, “Tamim Iqbal was quite outstanding, and he was extremely unfortunate to miss out on a second successive century in the tournament. I thought this was an even better knock than against England, simply because the conditions were particularly challenging,” Bashar added.

Shakib Al Hasan – Middle order batsman and bowling allrounder Shakib Al Hasan showed his class with the bat against New Zealand. He will be the one to watch out for because if he strikes form then Bangladesh may well spring a surprise.

