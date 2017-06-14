India vs Bangladesh semi-final 2017: No surprise anymore to anyone that Bangladesh are doing well, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that Bangladesh will pose a challenge to India in the semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli said that Bangladesh will pose a challenge to India in the semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

In a repeat of 2015 World Cup quarter-final, India will be facing Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham on Thursday and India captain Virat Kohli has said that they are not taking their opposition for granted. India beat Bangladesh in the World Cup semi-final two years ago but Kohli says that they have taken huge strides in the last couple of years and will pose a big challenge.

“They already are (a challenge). It’s no surprise anymore to anyone that they are doing really well. They have really improved their cricket and credit to their set-up and the kind of players they have now who are taking more responsibility. They are very dangerous side on their day. Everyone realises that,” Kohli said.

Remembering the 2015 World Cup, Kohli said that Bangladesh were very good in that tournament as well and they are looking good here as well.

“No one take the opposition for granted. Bangladesh have taken huge strides in the last of years. Even in the 2015 World Cup they were really good. Credited goes to them for what they are doing with their cricket in the last two years,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd