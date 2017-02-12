India vs Bangladesh: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ‘dream delivery’ to dismiss Mehedi Hasan, watch video

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a beauty of a delivery to get rid of Mehedi Hasan Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a beauty of a delivery to get rid of Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh would have been happy with what they did on day three of the Hyderabad Test against India. After conceding 687 runs in the first innings to India, Bangladesh managed to be on 322 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on day three. It was majorly the hard work of Shakib Al Hasan who scored 82 runs and the unbeaten stand of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan.

But Sunday was a different story. Mehedi Hasan, who impressed all with his 51* on Saturday, lost his wicket in the first over of the day. It was a good innings and a special delivery was needed to end his innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar just did that. Fourth ball of the day and he showing his craft of swing bowling. He bowls a delivery that dips after the release and moves into the right-hander Mehedi Hasan, who was looking to play it on the front-foot.

The ball reversed and swung sharply back into the batsman with some late movement. Mehedi was forced to move backwards but the ball went through the gap between the bat and pad. The batsman could have little to stop that.

It crashed into the leg-stump and uprooted it. That was the end of Mehedi’s innings and Bhuvneshwar could not have bowled a better delivery.

That was the seventh wicket for Bangladesh and they were still 365 runs behind India’s first innings total.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd