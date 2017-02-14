India vs Bangladesh 2017: One ball, two reviews

Just a couple of replays are enough to validate the umpire’s doubt. But as soon as the giant screen flashes ‘NOT OUT’, Kohli makes the T sign to the umpire. (AP) Just a couple of replays are enough to validate the umpire’s doubt. But as soon as the giant screen flashes ‘NOT OUT’, Kohli makes the T sign to the umpire. (AP)

Over number 100. Ball No 3. Or as it turned out, the last ball of the Test. Bangladesh’s No 11 Taskin Ahmed attempts a loose flick off a well-flighted full-length delivery on the leg-stump. Taskin, as most No. 11s, misses the delivery altogether, is beaten in flight and dip, and the balls scuds to the slipsman. The close-in cordon and the bowler implore Marias Erasmus, perceptibly for a catch. The South African umpire is not fully convinced and consults the third umpire.

Just a couple of replays are enough to validate the umpire’s doubt. But as soon as the giant screen flashes ‘NOT OUT’, Kohli makes the T sign to the umpire. To read his teammates’ faces, Kohli is taking a punt. For, to the naked eye, the impact seems a little leg-sidish. Moreover, umpires are generally averse to giving lbws when an off-spinner is bowling from round the stumps, even if Taskin is a left-hander. It seems one of those “umpire’s calls”.

But the ball tracker shows the delivery pitched on the leg-stump and straightened just a shade to crash into the leg-stump. All three reds blink and the batsman is given out. While it might confuse the spectators, it is well within the laws that players can seek referral even if the umpire had referred it earlier, only that it should be for a different mode of dismissal.