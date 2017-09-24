India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal makes Glenn Maxwell his bunny again

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped Glenn Maxwell’s wicket for three times in a row in this five-match series. (Source: AP) Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped Glenn Maxwell’s wicket for three times in a row in this five-match series. (Source: AP)

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell’s wicket for the third time on the trot in on-going five-match series when the right-handed batsman was stumped out by MS Dhoni for 5 at Holkar Stadium after he came down the track to slash a delivery moving away from him. Dhoni didn’t waste much time in dismantling the woodwork to send the aggressive batsman back to the pavilion.

Maxwell has become Chahal’s bunny as the leggie has been pretty successful in picking his wicket. Earlier, in the first ODI, Maxwell showed his aggressive character with the bat when he hammered three sixes and a boundary in one over to Kuldeep Yadav in Chennai. Chasing 164 in 21 overs in a rain-affected match, Australia were off to a dismal start and were reduced to 35/4 when the Aussie batsman took on the bowling attack and scored 39 off just 18 before giving a straightforward catch to Manish Pandey who was stationed at long on. Australia eventually lost the match by 21 runs (D/L Method).

In the second clash in Kolkata, Yuzvendra spun the web perfectly to bag Maxwell’s wicket as he invited the hard-hitting batsman to come down the track. Maxwell missed the delivery that was going down the leg-side and was stumped by Dhoni behind the stumps for 14. Australia later lost the match by 50 runs to give India a 2-0 lead.

Glenn Maxwell stumped out by MS Dhoni. (Source: AP) Glenn Maxwell stumped out by MS Dhoni. (Source: AP)

Australia need to win this third match in Indore to stay alive in the series as they have already lost the first two matches and a defeat in this encounter would give Virat Kohli-led Indian team a 3-0 unassailable lead.

