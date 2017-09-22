India vs Australia: You need to take wickets in middle overs to win, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India opened the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Reuters Photo) India opened the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Reuters Photo)

India were aware of the task at hand in the second ODI against Australia. Defending 252 was never going to be an easy task at Eden Gardens but Indian bowlers came up with a fabulous performance as India beat Australia by 50 runs. After the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that they were focused to take wickets in the middle overs which won them the game.

“In modern-day cricket, 252 was not a big total to defend,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar said. “But we knew if we had to win, we have to keep taking wickets. That’s what we were talking about (in the change of innings) There was no bad mood, no one was upset when we got out for 250. All the captain and management wanted was to believe each other and believe in our abilities and that’s what we did.”

The Indian pacer, who took three wickets, added that how opportunities with the new ball and death overs is good but to win matches, teams need to take wickets in the middle overs and that is what happened on Thursday.

“We always keep talking about keep taking wickets even in middle overs. The opportunity with the new ball and death overs is good but to win matches you need to take wickets in the middle overs and that exactly happened today,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar was very impressive in the second ODI as he picked up three wickets for just nine runs. In his 6.1 overs, two were maidens and he swung the ball from ball one.

Talking about how he set up the two Australian openers, Bhuvneshwar said that he focused on bowling outswingers to David Warner as he had done in the Tests. For Hilton Cartwright, Bhuvneshwar tried to hit the top of off-stump.

“I bowl outswingers to him, in Tests also I mostly bowl outswingers to him, so I knew there is a good chance I can get him out with outswingers. That’s how I planned. And for Cartwright, there was a normal plan, bowling to the top of off stump and bowling outswingers to him,” Bhuvneshwar revealed.

Bhuvneshwar also credited the physio and trainers for keeping the cricketers in shape in the busy calendar. He said that cricketers are now taking care of themselves more than they did two years ago.

“Workload is something that everyone is very curious now a days. We are taking care of ourselves more than what we used to two years back. Thanks to our physio and trainers they are managing us really well. Fitness, diet and all these things come into culture big time,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd