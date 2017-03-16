India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha tries to catch Steve Smith off-guard, players burst into laughter, watch video

Seeing Wriddhiman Saha and Steve Smith lying entangled on the ground left Karun Nair in peals of laughter. (Source: File) Seeing Wriddhiman Saha and Steve Smith lying entangled on the ground left Karun Nair in peals of laughter. (Source: File)

The third delivery of the 80th over in Australian innings left everyone on the field and those sitting in the stands in peals of laughter. Bowling over the wicket Ravindra Jadeja turned one in from outside leg and it seemed like perhaps the ball took an inside edge to get caught between Smith’s legs. Hilariously, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha attempted to try to get it out from between the legs of Smith and they both tumbled down together.

The Indian keeper tried to pull the ball out of the flap of the pad to claim a catch. Not liking the proposition too much, Smith resisted the attempt and they both landed on the ground, on top of each other. Seeing them entangled Karun Nair was left in splits. Quite funnily Saha even went on appealed and umpire Ian Gould was off laughing. Gould is one of those umpires who enjoy himself on the field and he could not control his laughter seeing the two roll on the ground.

If Saha had managed to gather the ball then whether it would have resulted in an appeal is a matter of conjecture. However, it was ultimately declared as a dead ball.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith got to his 19th Test hundred on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia on Thursday. On a day when Australia struggled to come to terms with the Ranchi track, the Australian skipper led from the front once again scoring his sixth Test century against India in just 227 balls.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd