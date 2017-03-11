India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha rates Pune catch better than Bangalore effort

Wriddhiman Saha took a stunner to dismiss Mathew Wade in the recently-concluded Bangalore Test. (Source: AP) Wriddhiman Saha took a stunner to dismiss Mathew Wade in the recently-concluded Bangalore Test. (Source: AP)

His flying catch to dismiss Steve O’Keefe in the Pune Test was described as ‘Superman-esque’ and India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said the effort was a great motivation for him.

“It is always a great feeling when you hear people comparing you with ‘Superman’. I really feel humbled. But realistically it would be great if I could achieve at least 10 per cent of Superman. I will try and maintain the standard,” Saha said of the popular animated fiction character at a promotional event.

The 32-year old took a stunner in the 81st over in the lost first Test when he dived to his right to take a flying to dismiss O’Keefe off the bowling of Umesh Yadav.

“The Pune catch was tougher than the one in Bengaluru.The reaction time was less in the first one and it was of a fast bowler (Umesh Yadav),” said Saha, who took over as wicketkeeper in the Indian Test team after Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots in late 2014.

This season the selection panel has kept faith in Saha despite Parthiv Patel giving a good account of himself when the Bengal stumper was injured.

The two catches in the ongoing series that stands out are the ones he took off O’Keefe and Mathew Wade in the recently-concluded Bengaluru Test where India bounced back to level the series 1-1.

Rating O’Keefe’s catch as the best, he said, “Among the catches, the one I took off O’Keefe in Pune gave me a lot of satisfaction, as it was against a fast bowler and I was standing a little forward. So the reaction time was less.”

The ball was flying between Saha and captain Virat Kohli at first slip, but the wicketkeeper flung himself in the air and plucked the ball, completing one of the most stunning catches in recent times.

“Captain (Virat Kohli) said it was an outstanding effort after I took the Pune catch. He was thrilled and so were all my teammates,” he added.

Earlier wicketkeeping gloves were launched here in his name.

“Maybe if I had done once, people would not have compared me with the character, but since I have been able to do it a few times, I am being compared. I will try and maintain the good work,” Saha said.

Saha conceded that it has been very challenging for him to keep against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on turning tracks in Pune and Bangalore.

“It is always a challenge for the wicketkeepers on turning tracks. There is always a variation in bounce which was the case in both the Tests. Sometimes it becomes a blind zone for the keepers,” he said.

Saha further regretted not playing alongside Aussie great Adam Gilchrist in Tests.

“I have rubbed shoulders with him in the IPL. It would have been a great experience playing against him in a Test,” he said.

The third and penultimate Test between India and Australia will be played in Ranchi from March 16-20.