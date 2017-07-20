India vs Australia Women’s World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur scores century off 90 balls

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century off just 90 balls for India. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century off just 90 balls for India. (Source: AP)

The stage cannot be bigger than this. Playing the semi-final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur made it count as well. The hard-hitting batswoman made took on the Australia bowlers and played some free-flowing cricket and scored his first century of the tournament. The all-rounder’s innings helped India hope for a big-total in the match.

In her stunning innings, Harmanpreet scored her second century of World Cups in just 90 balls and with some lusty blows to the boundary. She took charge of the innings and then scored at free will. Her century came with a help of 12 fours and two sixes.

On her final run to complete the run, there was much drama. Batting on 98*, she pushed the ball for a couple of runs. Her partner Deepti Sharma was struggling in the running and responded late to the call of the second run. She had to dive to save herself and later Harmanpreet had to dive to save herself as well.

Even after completing her century, Harmanpreet did not celebrate. She shouted at Deepti for not responding to her call as she wanted to keep the strike.

Earlier, India won the toss which was delayed after rain. Mithali Raj opted to bat first in the 42-over per side game. India opened with Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut but lost them early. It was only when Raj and Harmanpreet got together that India innings got going.

Raj was looking good for another half-century but fell short by 14 runs when she was dismissed for 36. Harmanpreet, however, continued her innings on the same pace and just raced to her hundred.

