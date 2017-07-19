India vs Australia, Women’s World Cup 2017 semi-final: India play mighty Australia for place in final

India are a vastly improved side since the 2013 World Cup. India are a vastly improved side since the 2013 World Cup.

India take on Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Australia have faced just one defeat in the group stage – against hosts England. India, on the other hand, lost two. But apart from the two matches that they have lost, India have been dominant in the tournament.

It is interesting to note that one of the two losses that India suffered came against Australia. The Mithali Raj-led unit started the tournament by winning four matches on the trot. Their perfect run was hampered by their defeat to South Africa which was followed by the eight-wicket loss against Australia. This made their final group match against New Zealand a virtual quarter final. But India managed the pressure with aplomb. Mithali Raj starred for India with the bat, scoring 109 and helping the team post a target of 266 for New Zealand to chase. The White Ferns fell woefully short in their chase and were bundled out for a paltry 79.

Australia, though have won six of the last 10 World Cups prior to this. They remain the top-ranked women’s ODI teams and, with hosts England out of the competition, are favourites to win the tournament. They also hold an overwhelming 34-8 win-loss record over India. India have won just one of the four ODI’s they have played against Australia since the 2013 World Cup.

India do face an uphill struggle but, it is also to be noted that they are a vastly improved side since the 2013 World Cup. They possess one of the most balanced squads in the tournament. Batters like Mithali, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnanmurthy have been in good form. While openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut have been unable to score big totals in their last couple of matches they remain a daunting proposition for the opposition bowlers. The Jhulan Goswami led bowling line up have also delivered when it mattered.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd