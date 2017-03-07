India vs Australia: With sensational win, Indian cricket team sets Twitter on fire

Menu
India beat Australia by 75 runs to level four-Test series 1-1 in Bangalore on Tuesday.

India vs Australia, ind vs Aus, india vs Australia 2nd Test, Ind vs Aus Test, Virat Kohli, kohli, Steve Smith, Smith, Ashwin, jadeja, India vs Australia Bangalore test, Ind vs Aus Bangalore test, Cricket news, Cricket India were on top of their bowling game while defending 187 against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India beat Australia by 75 runs to level the four-Test series 1-1 in Bangalore on Tuesday. Defending a modest 187-run total, the hosts were on top of their bowling game and bundled out the visitors for 112. R Ashwin was pick of the bowlers with figures of 6/41, and got good support from other bowlers.

With Steve Smith and Shaun marsh in the middle, visitors were in a commanding situation before pacer Umesh Yadav got the Australian skipper leg-before. After Smith’s dismissal, it was just a walk in the park for the batsmen as India got seven wickets for just 38 runs.

Ashwin, took six wickets for 41 runs, and by doing so he claimed his 200th Test wicket on Indian soil. It is Ashwin’s 25th five-wicket haul. While leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who got six wickets in the first innings, dismissed Steve O’Keefe leg-before.

For Australia, David Warner, Steve Smith and Handscomb got off to starts but were unable to see the side through.

Here’s a look at who said what about India’s win on Twitter:

With series level 1-1, exciting last two matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala are on the cards. Keep following all the updates, scores, news and reviews on indianexpress.com.

