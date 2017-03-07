India vs Australia: With sensational win, Indian cricket team sets Twitter on fire

India were on top of their bowling game while defending 187 against Australia. (Source: Reuters) India were on top of their bowling game while defending 187 against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India beat Australia by 75 runs to level the four-Test series 1-1 in Bangalore on Tuesday. Defending a modest 187-run total, the hosts were on top of their bowling game and bundled out the visitors for 112. R Ashwin was pick of the bowlers with figures of 6/41, and got good support from other bowlers.

With Steve Smith and Shaun marsh in the middle, visitors were in a commanding situation before pacer Umesh Yadav got the Australian skipper leg-before. After Smith’s dismissal, it was just a walk in the park for the batsmen as India got seven wickets for just 38 runs.

Ashwin, took six wickets for 41 runs, and by doing so he claimed his 200th Test wicket on Indian soil. It is Ashwin’s 25th five-wicket haul. While leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who got six wickets in the first innings, dismissed Steve O’Keefe leg-before.

For Australia, David Warner, Steve Smith and Handscomb got off to starts but were unable to see the side through.

Here’s a look at who said what about India’s win on Twitter:

Jadeja bowling maiden overs. Umesh and Ishant relentless. Little things that make Ashwin the match-winner he is. TEAM. Kudos. #INDvsAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 March 2017

Kismat , Neend aur is pitch par Bhartiya bowlers se ladna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai.

India India .. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 March 2017

Woh Kya kehte hain ?

Cat among the pigeons now.

Brilliant from Yadav ! End of Smith , is it the end for Australia.#INDvsAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 7 March 2017

Now that’s better India …. A lot Better …. #INDvsAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 7 March 2017

Really disappointed with the way @stevesmith49 looked @ the dressing room 2 take a review.Totally against the spirit of the game😈 #INDvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 7 March 2017

Looking at the dressing room for a signal to take the review??? Now….that’s CHEATING. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 March 2017

Massive wicket. Interesting that Smith tried to ask dressing room for help with referral. Some might call it cheating #INDvAUS — Hemant (@hemantbuch) 7 March 2017

With series level 1-1, exciting last two matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala are on the cards.

