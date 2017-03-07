India vs Australia: When Steve Smith’s attempt to cheat made Virat Kohli angry – everything you need to know

India’s captain Virat Kohli speaks to the umpire as Australia’s captain Steven Smith walks off the ground after being dismissed. (Source: File) India’s captain Virat Kohli speaks to the umpire as Australia’s captain Steven Smith walks off the ground after being dismissed. (Source: File)

The second Test match between India and Australia proved to be quite an eventful one filled with drama and emotion. However, one incident that has got everyone talking is that of Steve Smith’s blatant attempt to cheat.

How the episode began ?

The episode occured in the 21st over of Australia’s second innings when Umesh Yadav trapped Steve Smith dead in front of the wicket. The delivery, which bowled at 87.2 mph, did not rise as it landed on a fuller length and scooted on to hit Smith plumb in front of his wickets. Smith knew he was out, but wanted to take his chances and had he gone for a review then the result would have been out.

Steve Smith’s reaction:

However, before walking off, Steve Smith in the process of asking Handscomb whether he should review it, seemed to be seeking guidance from the dressing room. Thankfully, umpire Nigel Llong immediately took stock of the situation and stopped him. “You can’t do that mate,” he told Steve Smith as the Australian skipper makes his walk back to the pavilion.

But this action of Smith incensed Indian Skipper Virat Kohli to no end and he used some of his choicest expletives to send off Smith. A visibly disappointed Australian skipper was forced to walk off the ground.

Initially Smith didn’t look keen on the review. But then he was looking at the dressing room to try and figure out if he needs to go for the review. This went completely against the laws of cricket and was not within the spirit of the game and on-field umpire Nigel Llong was not too happy with that.

What happened after the match?

After India had won the second Test, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room’s input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India, saying it violated the spirit of the game.

Virat Kohli during his press conference also revealed that he had seen the same thing happen when he was batting. He further informed that he had pointed it out to the umpires and the match referee as well.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Steve Smith has admitted it was a mistake to refer to the dressing room for guidance on DRS referral after he was given out in the second innings on day four of the second test against India.

