India vs Australia: We aren’t overawed with the prospect of a series win in India, says Peter Handscomb

Australia last won a test series in India in 2004 and since then have failed at every attempt to win another. Speaking on the prospect of winning a series in India and the challenges that lie with it, Australia’s middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb said that his team is fully aware of the enormity of the task which lies ahead.

In an interview to Cricket Australia, he said, “Yeah, we’re definitely aware of of Australia’s Test record in India. We know how hard it is to come over here and win the series, but I guess all we are really focusing on is the Test itself and not being too overawed by the significance of it.”

He added, “If we can go out and just go with those same plans that we’ve had in the previous three Tests then hopefully it looks after itself and potentially create our own little bit of history.”

Handscomb, who played a crucial knock in Ranchi, said the performance in the last Test will give the visitors a lot of mental strength and belief.

“It gives the squad a massive amount of confidence, knowing we can go in and assess the pitch as quickly as we can and then play our game from there. Obviously we did that well in Pune and we’ve had two different types of wickets again in Bangalore and Ranchi so if we can assess the conditions as quickly as possible and go from there I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile reflecting on the batting performance in the previous Test, Handscomb said, “I guess after that first innings we were glad that we got 450, but reflecting on the game – and we did speak about it afterwards – we did score 450 but we definitely did have a chance there to score 500-550, potentially 600, and really set the game up for ourselves,” Handscomb said. “But now that we have had that second innings where we batted so well, we know we can take that belief into the first innings at Dharamsala and go from there and hopefully score big first innings runs.”

With the series locked at 1-1 the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be up for grabs in the 4th and final Test at Dharmashala.

