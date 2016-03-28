India vs Australia: Watch as India cricket team staff congratulates Virat Kohli

India’s MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shake hands with Australia’s James Faulkner after India’s win in Mohali. (Source: AP) India’s MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shake hands with Australia’s James Faulkner after India’s win in Mohali. (Source: AP)

India reached the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 after beating Australia by six wickets in Mohali. The tense match, with India chasing 160/6, was finished by MS Dhoni who hit a four to seal the win with five balls remaining.

WATCH:Virat Kohli Powers India Home With 51-Ball 82 Vs Australia



But it was Virat Kohli who was the hero of India’s chase. His unbeaten innings of 82 off just 51 balls saw India cross the line easily in the end. At one stage, it looked a tense match but a calm Kohli steered India.

Every team member was seen patting the back of the batsman after the win.

