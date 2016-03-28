Latest News
  • India vs Australia: Watch as India cricket team staff congratulates Virat Kohli

India vs Australia: Watch as India cricket team staff congratulates Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's unbeaten innings of 82 off just 51 balls saw India beat Australia by six wickets in Mohali.

By: Express Web Desk Written by Express Web Desk | Updated: March 29, 2016 1:35 am
virat kohli, kohli, kohli vs australia, india vs australia, ind vs aus, india australia, kohli fifty, world t20, kohli 82 vs australia, india cricket team, india cricket, cricket video, cricket news, cricket India’s MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shake hands with Australia’s James Faulkner after India’s win in Mohali. (Source: AP)
Related News

India reached the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 after beating Australia by six wickets in Mohali. The tense match, with India chasing 160/6, was finished by MS Dhoni who hit a four to seal the win with five balls remaining.

WATCH:Virat Kohli Powers India Home With 51-Ball 82 Vs Australia

But it was Virat Kohli who was the hero of India’s chase. His unbeaten innings of 82 off just 51 balls saw India cross the line easily in the end. At one stage, it looked a tense match but a calm Kohli steered India.

Every team member was seen patting the back of the batsman after the win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Badminton
"I am playing well but it has been three-setters right from the start in this tournament and I really need to go back and recover well." 