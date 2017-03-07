India vs Australia: Wanted to show ourselves how well we can compete, says Virat Kohli

India pipped the visitors by 75 runs after conceding a 87-run first innings lead and levelled the four-match series 1-1. (Source: AP) India pipped the visitors by 75 runs after conceding a 87-run first innings lead and levelled the four-match series 1-1. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli said they were not out there to prove anything to anyone but wanted to show themselves they can win from any situation. India pipped the visitors by 75 runs after conceding a 87-run first innings lead and levelled the four-match series 1-1.

“After losing the first Test the way we did, we wanted to bounce back and not show to anyone but ourselves how well we can compete. We showed the intent and the belief that we can win from any position,” Kohli said at post match presentation ceremony.

“It was about taking responsibility. The way they showed heart and character, along with the crowd, is unbelievable. The moment they did not score big in the second innings, we knew we had a chance. We knew if we got anything over 150, we had a chance.”

The Indian captain emphasized the significant role played by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with their 118-run stand for the fifth wicket.

“After conceding the lead, Pujara and Rahane had a champion partnership. Two best Test batsmen we have got, showed so much character and technique and heart. Wriddhi’s knock in the end, Ishant’s application, that was a bonus. “We would have liked anything over 200, we thought from 225 there was only one winner. The moment we got 187, we knew we needed in-out fields, we needed to finish it today. Can’t wait for Ranchi. We need to push that momentum further. The team is not going to look back now,” he said.

Rival captain Steve Smith reckoned it was a “great Test match.”

“It certainly ebbed and flowed throughout. I am proud in the manner boys played. The partnership between Rahane and Pujara hurt us. They played really well. And we weren’t up for it today. It (pitch) was quite hard to play. Bit up and down with the quicks throughout the match, and that rough outside off. Quite difficult but Test match cricket is not supposed to be easy,” Smith said.

Local boy K L Rahul was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his knocks of 90 and 51 in the match.

“There is no better place for me to perform like I did. After that first loss, to come here and do what we did is really special. We have achieved a lot but this win for a young team will be best.”

Rahul said that having played all his cricket over here, it helped him have an idea about an ideal fourth innings score.

“I told them if we get 150 lead we will win by 30. We knew the third day was the best day to bat on, and the approach from us was brilliant.”