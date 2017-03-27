India vs Australia: WACA or Dharamsala? Short stuff continues at the picturesque stadium, watch video

David Warner on his toes while facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. David Warner on his toes while facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha partnership, India took a 32-run lead against Australia in the series decider in Dharamsala. Resuming the third day of the fourth Test from 248/6, Jadeja went on to score his seventh Test half-century and forged a 96-run partnership with Saha to help the hosts take the initial advantage in the game.

Pat Cummins ended their partnership when the pacer knocked off Jadeja’s middle stump. While Cummins was clinical with the ball on the Monday morning, Nathan Lyon played an able supporting hand as the offie added one more wicket to his overnight tally and returned with a fifer.

With both teams going for the kill, aggression was in the air. Indian seamers made most of the hard new ball, and the encouraging carry off the pitch. Australian openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw faced the music when Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bent their back in the middle.

The visitors, trailing by 32 runs at the start of the second innings, were off to a poor start as they lost their top-order, including in-form Steve Smith, cheaply.

Bowling the second last ball of the second over, Umesh bowled a well-directed short delivery to the left-hander. The opener got himself out of the way and the ball never landed. It kept rising and turned out to be a difficult take even for Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

On another occasion, Kumar peppered Warner with a ferocious bouncer. The ball went in the air after kissing his glove but dropped in no-man’s land. Fast bowling at its very best in Dharamsala.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd