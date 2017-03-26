India vs Australia: Visitors hold upper hand, says Sunil Gavaskar

Australia eye their first series win against India on Indian soil after their 2-1 win in 2005. (Source: PTI) Australia eye their first series win against India on Indian soil after their 2-1 win in 2005. (Source: PTI)

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar said Australia held the upper hand against India at the end of second day’s play in the fourth and final cricket Test.

India were 248 for six at stumps against a disciplined Australia, trailing by 52 runs in their first innings.

“Australia hold the upper hand because they have taken six major wickets,” Gavaskar told ‘NDTV’.

Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha were the unbeaten batsmen at close of play.

“Sure Jadeja can hit the ball, Saha got a hundred in the previous game, but Australia have the second new ball in their hands and just about three or four overs old, so tomorrow (Monday) morning it’s going to be very, very difficult (for India).

“There is a little bit of carry on this surface, the ball is thudding into the wicketkeeper’s gloves particularly when Pat Cummins is letting it rip and they are getting movement so I think India will find it hard to get close to the Australian total.”

The batting great is miffed with Karun Nair’s outing on the field, adding to his misery with the bat. He has so far managed just 54 runs in his last four innings.

“It it will be tough for him because at the end of the day the team management, selection committee want you to do well in your major skill, which is batting, and they are also going to look into his fielding.

“And I think, in fielding, he has been a let down as far as international cricket is concerned. Unless he gets a big score in the second innings, his place could be in jeopardy. There are enough people waiting in the wings.”

