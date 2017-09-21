Only in Express
India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring the bell at Eden Gardens, watch video

Virender Sehwag and Jhulan Goswami did the honours of ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens during the second ODI between India and Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Indian women’s cricket team member Jhulan Goswami did the honours of ringing the bell at the Eden Gardens during the second one-day international match between India and Australia on Thursday.

In a recent tweet posted by BCCI’s official Twitter handle, Sehwag and Jhulan signalled the start of play at the Eden Gardens. The Tweet read, “Former #TeamIndia batsman @virendersehwag [ Virender Sehwag] and @BCCIWomen [Indian women’s cricket tean] all-rounder @Jhulan_Goswami [Jhulan Goswami] ring the bell at Eden Gardens #INDvAUS”

Leading the five-match ODI series 1-0, Virat Kohli once again won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI in Kolkata. While Team India was unchanged, Australia made two changes, Kane Richardson came in for James Faulkner and Ashton Agar replaced Adam Zampa.

This match also witnesses MS Dhoni’s 300th ODI for India and Steve Smith’s 100th 50-over match for Australia. Visitors are playing their first ODI game at the Eden Gardens after 2003.

Sehwag, who was the member of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team, 8273 in 251 ODI matches, which included 15 centuries and 38 fifties. Jhulan, who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s cricket circuit, has played 164 one-dayers and has taken 195 wickets.

