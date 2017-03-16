India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s shoulder injury “not too serious”

Virat Kohli landed heavily on his right shoulder on the fast and hard outfield of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli landed heavily on his right shoulder on the fast and hard outfield of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex. (Source: Twitter)

The BCCI said that there was “no serious concerns” over Indian captain Virat Kohli’s conditions. Kohli had sustained an injury while fielding during Day 1 of India’s third Test against Australia at Ranchi. Trying to save a boundary at deep midwicket in the 40th over, Kohli landed heavily on his right shoulder on the fast and hard outfield of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex.

NEWS ALERT – Captain Virat Kohli recuperating from shoulder strain. Relevant investigations have revealed that there are no serious concerns pic.twitter.com/v5tgdZlKHx — BCCI (@BCCI) 16 March 2017

“Captain Virat Kohli recuperating from shoulder strain. Relevant investigations have revealed that there are no serious concerns,” the BCCI said in the tweet. A video also has emerged on Twitter of the Indian captain exiting a Ranchi hospital after getting an MRI scan done.

Latest visuals from Ranchi where @imVkohli is coming out after getting an MRI done. No Update from @BCCI yet #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/SWWL7vx72f — Yash Chawla (@chawla_yash) 16 March 2017

Kohli sustained the injury in the second session of the day and didn;t return to the field after exiting immediatly. Ajinkya Rahane took over as captain for the day. It remains to be confirmed whether Kohli will return to field immediatly on Day 2 or otherwise.

The second day of the third Test was one that India had started well but belonged to Australia towards the latter stages. Aussie skipper Steve Smith scored his 19th Test century while Glenn Maxwell made good on the opportunity he had been given in the longest format of the game by scoring an uncharacteristically patient 82.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd