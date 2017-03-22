‘Virat Kohli’s actions are those of your worst behaved player,’ says former Australian pacer Geoff Lawson

Virat Kohli has had a number of on and off field arguments with his Australian counterpart Steve Smith. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has had a number of on and off field arguments with his Australian counterpart Steve Smith. (Source: AP)

Former Australian fast bowler Geoff Lawson ripped into Indian captain Virat Kohli. Speaking on Fox Sports News, Lawson said that Kohli’s actions are those of the “worst behaved player” in the team and said that as a captain he has to behave better than the way he has during the ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia.

“Well Virat’s consistent. You’ve got to give him that, he’s consistent,” Lawson said, “As a leader and as a captain of a cricket team where you’ve got lots of responsibilities, you’ve got to show more gravitas and responsibility than this. These sorts of actions are those of your worst behaved player.”

He said that Kohli may be treading a “very fine line with the umpires.” “Send-offs are supposed to be against the code of conduct and he was certainly caught on camera using some bad language in the second Test match,” he said, “I’m surprised he didn’t get reported. But he must be treading a really fine line with the umpires and match referees because you’re not supposed to give players send-offs.”

Lawson was not pulling any punches. He went on to say that Kohli’s language “has been pretty much unacceptable. And for a captain to then carry out a press conference and then just show so little diplomacy. But he’s a great, great player. He’s one of the best players going around, but you’ve got to behave as a captain better than that.”

Virat Kohli has voiced his concerns on Australia’s on and off field behaviour on multiple occassions in the series. It started with him accusing Steve Smith and co. breaking the DRS laws on multiple occasions and the recent accusation of some Australian players disrespecting India’s team physio. Smith has gone on to dismiss these accusations as “rubbish.”

