Virat Kohli wishes Ravindra Jadeja after he becomes top Test bowler

After playing out a draw in the third Test at Ranchi, team India will be a tad- bit disappointed as it failed to grab a victory. However, it is time to focus on the next Test and the team is already on its way to for its last and final Test at Dharamshala. Skipper Virat Kohli shared a post on his social media where he is seen with left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja flying out of Ranchi. In his post Kohli wrote, “Off to Dharamshala for the last one. With the bowling machine”.

After Australia stood up to the task and defied the odds to earn a hard fought draw in Ranchi a lot of praise was in store for the duo of Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb. However, another person who got a lot of applause was Ravindra Jadeja. That was primarily due to the sensational spell of 44 overs that Jadeja bowled. After bowling those many number of overs Jadeja gave away just 54 runs and most importantly bagged four wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja has been on a phenomenal run of form as he grabbed the top spot in the list of Test bowlers after the left-handed spinner bagged a total of 9 wickets in the recently concluded match between India and Australia in Ranchi.

Jadeja scalped a fifer in the first innings while bagged a total of four Australian wickets out of the six in the second innings during the third match of the four-match Test series. The match though ended in a draw with the series squared at 1-1 but Jadeja’s performance was noted by everyone. India will now lock horns with Australia in the fourth clash which would be a decider in Dharamsala.

