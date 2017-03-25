Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test at Dharamsala

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sustained an injury to his right shoulder at Ranchi. (Source: PTI) Indian skipper Virat Kohli sustained an injury to his right shoulder at Ranchi. (Source: PTI)

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar officially announced that captain Virat Kohli would not play for India in the fourth Test match against Australia at Dharamsala. Bangar said that Kohli is not 100 percent fit and that he would hence be sitting out of the deciding match.

Kohli had sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding in the second day of the third Test at Ranchi. He sat out for the rest of the day but did come out to bat for India’s innings and then fielded in the final two days. At Dharamsala, he came to the ground with the team and had bandages on his right shoulder. Kohli did participate in the warm-up sessions but did not bat in the nets. Further indications of his exclusion came when Shreyas Iyer was called to Dharamsala after Kohli himself said that he would play only if he is 100 percent fit.

Although his presence on the field may be missed, India won’t feel the absence their skipper in the batting line up as he has had an uncharacteristically lean run in this series. In the five innings that he has played so far, Kohli has scored just 46 runs. This is also now the first time that Virat Kohli has not scored a century in a the 13 match home Test season for India.

Ajinkya Rahane will hence lead India in a Test match for the first time in his career. Other than Kohli, Ishant Sharma has been excluded form the Indian XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his comeback into the Test side in his place while Kuldeep Yadav makes his debut at Dharamsala.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd