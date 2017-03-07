India vs Australia: Virat Kohli stops short of accusing Australia for cheating, takes jibes at Steve Smith and Ian Healy

Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mathew Wade during the fourth day of the second Test. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mathew Wade during the fourth day of the second Test. (Source: PTI)

After a monumental comeback that saw India restrict Australia to 112 runs in the second innings of the second Test and win by 75 runs, Virat Kohli ripped into multiple sections of the visiting team including former player Ian Healy, current skipper Steve Smith and the Australian team itself on their usage of the DRS.

on Ian Healy: “He should look at his own video when he was given out at Centurion. You need to go and search on YouTube when he was given out down the leg side – I heard he said something about me not having a good behaviour with the umpires. I think you should YouTube that video and I think it says it all. 1.2 billion people in India. One person’s opinion doesn’t matter”

(Healy had earlier said, “I’m losing respect for him (Kohli). He’s got to be a lot more respectful of his opponents. The stuff he did with Steve Smith was unacceptable.”)

on Steve Smith looking at dressing room on DRS call: “Brain fade is what happened to me when I got out without playing the ball, not looking up for a review which is happening for three days now. When he turned back that’s why the umpires knew what was going on.”

on Australian team: “I saw the same thing twice when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well that it’s happened twice, and I have seen their players looking upstairs (to the dressing room) for confirmation. And that is why the umpire was acting when Smith turned back. The umpire knew exactly what was going on. We observed that (looking at dressing room), told match referee also and umpires that they have been doing this for last three days and this has to stop. It has to stop because there is a line that you don’t cross on the cricket field. Sledging is different. But I don’t want to mention the (particular) word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field.”

on whether Australia cheated: “I didn’t say that. You did.”

Steve Smith press conference

on looking at dressing room: “I got hit on the pad and looked down to Petey (Handscomb) and he said look up there, so I turned around and it was a bit of a brain fade on my behalf. I shouldn’t have done that. I was looking at our boys, so shouldn’t have done that. As far as I’m concerned the game was played in good spirits and nobody crossed the line.”

on miscommunication with Shaun Marsh: “Didn’t think Shaun Marsh was out, told him to ‘go’, meaning go for the review but Marsh misunderstood & walked off.”

