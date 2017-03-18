India vs Australia: Virat Kohli padded up and ready to bat on Day 3 in Ranchi

Virat Kohli moved to his all-whites prior to the start of Day 3 in Ranchi on Saturday. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli moved to his all-whites prior to the start of Day 3 in Ranchi on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket fans were given a massive boost when the glimpse of Virat Kohli all ready in his white kits and padded up was shown on the TV screens. Clearly visible in the dressing room, Kohli was in his kit as against the previous two days where he was either bare chested with an ice pack applied on his right shoulder or wearing a casual tee highlighting he wasn’t ready to take the field just yet.

To give the fans some more positive news, Kohli practiced in the nets in the morning facing some throwdowns including facing left arm spin – to counter Steve O’Keefe. Over the course of the two days, he’s had to make do with plenty of shadow shots in the dressing room but his status remaining unclear despite being given the all-clear as per the BCCI statement.

On Friday, Umesh Yadav had said that Kohli is good to bat and that looks to be the case. “Bandage will obviously remain after an injury. But I think he’s fit to play. The way he’s practising at the nets it seems he’s all set to come back,” said Umesh.

Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the match at Jharkhand State Cricket Association stadium.

Such was the impact that he had difficulty in standing up and was grimacing in pain. He had to be rushed out of the field immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

