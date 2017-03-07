India vs Australia: Virat Kohli livid as Steve Smith seeks dressing room help for DRS, watch video

Virat Kohli gave Steve Smith an animated send-off. Virat Kohli gave Steve Smith an animated send-off.

It was chaos in Bangalore when Umesh Yadav trapped Steve Smith dead in front in the 20th over of Australia’s second innings. However, before walking off, Steve Smith in the process of asking Handscomb whether he should review it, seemed to be seeking guidance from the dressing room. Thankfully, umpire Nigel Llong immediately took stock of the situation and stopped him. “You can’t do that mate,” he told Steve Smith as the Australian skipper makes his walk back to the pavilion.

But this action of Smith incensed Indian Skipper Virat Kohli to no end and he used some of his choicest expletives to send off Smith. A visibly disappointed Australian skipper was forced to walk off the ground.

Initially Smith didn’t look keen on the review. But then he was looking at the dressing room to try and figure out if he needs to go for the review. This went completely against the laws of cricket and was not within the spirit of the game and on-field umpire Nigel Llong was not too happy with that.

The delivery, which bowled at 87.2 mph, did not rise as it landed on a fuller length and scooted on to hit Smith plumb in front of his wickets. Smith knew he was out, but wanted to take his chances and had he gone for a review then the result would have been out.

Meanwhile, in this match Steve Smith match has managed scores of just 8 & 28 which are his lowest aggregate against India in a Test.

