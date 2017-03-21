India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is the Donald Trump of world sport, says Australian media outlet

India will play Australia in Dharamsala in the last Test match. (Source: Reuters) India will play Australia in Dharamsala in the last Test match. (Source: Reuters)

The energy and excitement is never low when India and Australia meet each other for a cricketing clash. The two sides have carried the legacy of aggressive game plan in a great manner in this ongoing four-match Test series that is level at 1-1 with one game yet to be played.

After some emphatic performances in Pune, Bangalore and Ranchi respectively, it’s now Dharamsala which would be expecting another spectacle. But before action shifts to one of the most beautiful stadiums in the country, let us look at what’s going on outside the cricketing field. The heat is already on and the two sides are not leaving any opportunity pass by to get an advantage – on or off the field.

Initially, it was the players and teams who got involved in the verbal spats but on Tuesday, Australian media too got involved. A piece in The Daily Telegraph compared skipper Virat Kohli to newly elected US President Donald Trump.

“Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face,” read the article.

Following these incidents, the pundits around the globe have given different reactions. Even commentator Harsha Bhogle has labelled the series as a “toxic” one.

Friends in Australia tell me they are perturbed by the toxicity this series has generated. Cricket lovers in India saying so too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 March 2017

If we have to use toxicity and divisiveness to spread our game, we are using a short-term approach that can only be harmful. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 March 2017

I am particularly perturbed by the fact that some of us in the media are promoting this divisiveness and taking sides to spread ill-will. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 March 2017

A lot of us entered this profession because we love sport and had the opportunity to talk/write about it. We didn’t enter to spread toxicity — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 March 2017

Kohli has been out of touch in the series so far and this has certainly given the Australian media and the former cricketers to have a go at the Indian skipper. While the media is trying to bash Kohli for his rough behavior, former Indian great, Sunil Gavaskar has suggested the Indian side to focus more on the deciding match which would commence from March 25 rather than getting involved in the off-field controversies.

“We should not bother too much about the Australian media and what they write as they are an extension of their cricket team’s support staff. The focus now should shift to cricket from off-the-field issues,” Gavaskar told NDTV on the eve of the third Test.

Earlier, on Monday Kohli claimed that Australian players also tried to disrespect the home side physio Patrick Farhart. “They (four-five of them) started taking Patrick’s name. I don’t know why. He’s our physio. His job is to treat me. I don’t find the reason behind it. I could not understand. You must ask why they have started taking his name,” said Kohli at post match press conference.

Kohli suffered an injury on his right shoulder on the first day of the match where he eventually went back to the dressing room and was out of action for the major part of the match. Later Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell mocked Kohli while fielding when he went for a dive to save a boundary.

Kohli in the second innings gave it back to the Aussies when he showed the same gestures as Maxwell’s after Jadeja cleaned up David Warner on the penultimate day of the match.

Smith denied Kohli’s statement and said neither he or anyone else disrespect Farhart who is also an Australian. “It was a bit disappointing. I didn’t actually do anything. Virat was having a go at me saying I was disrespecting Patrick Farhart. I was probably the exact opposite.”

“I think he probably did a pretty terrific job to be able to get Virat back on the field after that shoulder injury. He’s a terrific physio and he obviously does a great job for them,” said Smith.

Well every individual player is seeing this series in his own way and perhaps is getting more involved before it’s conclusion. With all this heated atmosphere, a scintillating clash is surely promised when the two teams take the center stage in the cool breeze of Dharamsala with HPCA stadium surrounded with beautiful back drop.

