India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is frustrated, says Mitchell Johnson

While team India may have levelled the ongoing four Test match series with a splendid win in Bangalore, it seems like their aggressive attitude on field has not gone down well with certain sections of the Australian media and a few former players. On one hand the Austalian media has resorted to openly targeting coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli, on other hand a few of the former players have also thrown their hat into the mix to criticize skipper Kohli. The latest entry in this list is Mitchell Johnson.

According to former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is frustrated. Writing for a blog in foxsports.com.au. Johnson stated, “He’s obviously quite passionate, but I just think he’s frustrated because he hasn’t scored a run and he’s letting his emotions get the better of him. ” Johnson added, “Obviously whenever there’s a wicket the cameras go straight to Kohli to see his reaction – they know they’re going to get those kind of reactions from him. And they did! He was giving a send-off to just about every player, which you’ve got to be very careful with. It can happen sometimes, when you’re pumped up and you get a bit too fired up”

Reminiscing his duel with Kohli during India’s tour of Australia from December 2014 to January 2015, Johnson went on to claim, “I felt completely at home watching the action as Australia and India went toe-to-toe in the second Test because of one man: Virat Kohli. Virat was in the thick of everything.”

However, Johnson also praised Kohli for the player he is and wrote, “But he’s a great player and the sort of guy you want to have on your team, because they’re the ones that are going to back you up. You want to have passionate players in the game and see that out on the field. It makes the game interesting.”

Meanwhile, after scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the last four innings Virat Kohli will surely be hoping that his bat does most of the talking from hereon.