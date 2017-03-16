India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hurts right shoulder while fielding, watch video

Physio Pat Farhart immediately took Virat Kohli off the field for treatment. (Source: Twitter) Physio Pat Farhart immediately took Virat Kohli off the field for treatment. (Source: Twitter)

While attempting to save a boundary in the 40th over of the match Virat Kohli injured his right shoulder. Showing his everlasting commitment, Kohli hurled himself on the field but landed hard on his right shoulder. India’s best batsman appeared to crunch both his shoulder and head into the hard outfield, and physio Pat Farhart immediately took him from the field for treatment.

Since morning every time the ball crossed the in-field in Ranchi it’s always crossed the rope. However, Kohli gave a spirited chase and stopped the ball but after falling down he couldn’t stand up immediately and held on to his right shoulder.

In his absence Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) took up the responsibility of leading India. Later on, Kohli was seen doing some shadow practice in the dressing room to check whether he is comfortable while taking batting stance or not. Indian fans will seemingly have their hearts in the mouth and will be hoping that King Kohli comes out to bat when India come out to bat in the first innings of the third Test at Ranchi.

Meanwhile, at lunch Australia were placed at 109/3. Contrary to all pre-match predictions about the pitch, this one has played quite well. True bounce on offer and great value for shots on a quick outfield. Apart from Warner gifting his wicket to a full toss and a couple of other wickets to fall, Steve Smith will be happy with how things have gone so far. Yes the odd ball has held up, but apart from that, it seems like perfect batting conditions.

